Explosions light up night sky in Gaza city

Explosions light up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave. Have a look at the images.
Palestinian protesters lift national flags as they burn tyres during a demonstration east of Gaza City by the border with Israel.
(Photograph:AFP)
A Palestinian protester sets tyres on fire on the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip region of Rafah during a protest.
A Palestinian protester throws a burning projectile towards Israeli forces during a demonstration east of Gaza City by the border with Israel.
Explosions light-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave.
Explosions light-up the night sky at Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.