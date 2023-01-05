Ex-Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaska visits private zoo in Dubai. Have a look!
The ousted president of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the first time was captured at Dubai's private "Fame Park" with the owner and animals, leading pics to go viral.
According to report, the former president recently left UAE.
Scroll to have a look at the pics:
Ex-Sri Lanka president in Dubai
The owner of the park, Saif Ahmad Belhasa on his Instagram posted pics.
The caption read, "It was my great pleasure having Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka." (IC:sb_belhasa)
(Photograph:Instagram)
Gotabaya visits Dubai with family
The former president was accompanied by his wife or the former first Lady Ayoma Rajapaksa, his son Daminda Rajapaksa, daughter-in-law S D Rajapaksa and his grandchild. (IC:sb_belhasa)
(Photograph:Instagram)
Gotabaya poses for picture
Fame Park is an exotic animal farm in Dubai, owned by Emirati Entrepreneur Saif Ahmad Belhasa, who is a renowned host for many celebs when they visit UAE. (IC:sb_belhasa)
(Photograph:Instagram)
Its relaxing time for Gotabaya
Gotabaya returned to Sri Lanka on Thursday after his brief and relaxing visit to Dubai. (IC:sb_belhasa)
(Photograph:Instagram)
Gotabaya applies for restoration of US citizenship
Sri Lanka's former president was forced to resign and flee the country after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence following months of demonstrations.
As per reports, he has applied for restoration of his US citizen ship which he cancelled during the time of elections in his country.