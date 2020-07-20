Environment friendly: Sweden's ReTuna Mall is world's first second-hand mall

Get WION News app for latest news
ReTuna Mall, located in a small industrial town in Sweden, is world's first second-hand mall that sells recycled items only.
(Photograph:AFP)
From cycle wheels to lamps to clothes, the mall will only sell recycled items.
The mall has 13 stores and covers 5,000 square metres, employing between 50 and 65 people.
The mall was inaugurated in 2015 but has now been recognized as "the world's first shopping mall designated for repaired, recycled and restored items" by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2020.
The mall also offers a one-year course in the design of recycled products.
The town is hoping to reinvent itself as an industrial town with this mall, while making sure that the mall is an environment-friendly initiative.