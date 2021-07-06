Endangered: Divers spot rare seahorses in dirty lagoon of Greece

A group of divers have reported a rare sighting of seahorses in Western Greece's polluted lagoon, giving hope of revival of the species

Protected species

Divers in Western Greece had a rare sighting of hundreds of endangered seahorses in a polluted lagoon in the area.

Experts reported that seahorses are a protected species as they are often threatened by pollution and overfishing in many areas. Therefore, seahorses require an environment full of organisms to feed on and plant life to hide.

(Photograph:Reuters)