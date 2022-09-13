Emmys 2022: Brett Goldstein, Alexandra Daddario and other great red carpet looks

Sep 13, 2022

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently being held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Like every year, this year's Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony also honoured the best talent in American television, and more. HBO's 'Succession' was the leader going into the ceremony with an incredible 25 nominations. Another HBO show, 'The White Lotus' and Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' were the runner-up with 20 nominations. Before the actual ceremony began, the Television Academy held a red carpet ceremony. Celebrities like Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Rhea Seehorn, Nicholas Braun, Alexandra Daddario, Sarah Paulson, Diego Luna, among others impressed with their looks. Here are some of them.

Hannah Waddingham

'Ted Lasso' actress Hannah Waddingham.

Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein, who won an Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, looked dapper. 

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler, currently seen in 'Barry', also made his presence felt.

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn was snubbed at the Emmys despite her incredible performance in 'Better Call Saul', but she did shone at the red carpet.

Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun lost out to his co-cast member Matthew Macfadyen at the Emmys. 

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario looked queenly at the Emmys red carpet ceremony. 

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson impressed with her red carpet look.

Diego Luna

Diego Luna was the centre of attention at the Emmys 2022.

Park Hae-soo and O Yeong-su

Park Hae-soo and O Yeong-su at the red carpet ceremony.

Adam Scott

Adam Scott sported a tuxedo.

Jeremy Strong

'Succession' star Jeremy Strong.

Seth Meyers

Comedian and talk show host Seth Meyers turned heads in a tux.

