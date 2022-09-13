Emmys 2022: Brett Goldstein, Alexandra Daddario and other great red carpet looks

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently being held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Like every year, this year's Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony also honoured the best talent in American television, and more. HBO's 'Succession' was the leader going into the ceremony with an incredible 25 nominations. Another HBO show, 'The White Lotus' and Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' were the runner-up with 20 nominations. Before the actual ceremony began, the Television Academy held a red carpet ceremony. Celebrities like Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Rhea Seehorn, Nicholas Braun, Alexandra Daddario, Sarah Paulson, Diego Luna, among others impressed with their looks. Here are some of them.