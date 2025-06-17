Oarfish, dubbed "doomsday fish", is believed to bring bad luck, according to Japanese folklore. It is a sea creature that is rarely seen outside the ocean. However, in the last few months, it has made quite a few appearances worldwide, including once in May 2025 and thrice in the first week of June this year. They live in tropical areas at depths of 20 metres to 200 metres. Several accidents and disasters reported in the past few weeks have left people wondering whether the doomsday fish rising up from the waters is an ominous sign.