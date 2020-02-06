Defence equipment unveiled at Defence Expo 2020

The 11th edition of the Defense Expo has been organized in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and will go on till February 9, 2020. The theme of the biennial mega defence exhibition is India as the 'Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’.
Here is list of all the defense equipment that have been unveiled at the event:
The ATGM5 - which is a missile developed by the MBDA missile system - was showcased at the grand defence exhibition. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the pavilion during the opening of the Defence Expo 2020.
The ATGM5 is a fifth generation Anti-Tank Guided missile and a multi-target land combat weapon.
(Photograph:ANI)
The Mi-38 is one of the choppers showcased by Russia's Rostec State Corporation at the at the Defence Expo 2020.
The Mi-38 is equipped with new domestic TV7-117V engines, an integrated digital flight-navigation system with data indication on five LCD displays, an explosion-proof protected fuel system.
(Photograph:IANS)
Mi-171A2 is a helicopter showcased by Russia's Rostec State Corporation at the defence expo 2020.
The helicopter has the capability to operate in high-mountain and high-temperature areas.
It also has modern terrain awareness and warning systems, as well as airborne and obstacle collision avoidance systems to assure safety.
(Photograph:IANS)
The Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicle (AUGV) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was displayed at the Defexpo 2020.
It is a driverless industrial vehicle which can be used for navigation and obstacle avoidance performance because of it's flexibility.
(Photograph:IANS)