December 12 in history: North Korea launches 1st satellite, Paris Agreement adopted and more

George V, Emperor of India, replaces Calcutta as capital of India, bomb explodes at National Agrarian Bank building in Milan, kills 17, and more — here's what happened on this day in history

View in App

1911

George V, Emperor of India, replaces Calcutta as capital of India

(Photograph:WION)

1915

Yuan Shikai declares establishment of Empire of China

(Photograph:WION)

1969

A bomb explodes at National Agrarian Bank building in Milan, kills 17

(Photograph:WION)

2012

North Korea successfully launches its 1st satellite

(Photograph:WION)

2015

UN-led Paris Agreement on Climate Change is adopted

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App