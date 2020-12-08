December 08 in history: John Lennon shot dead, US enters WWII, and more

Get WION News app for latest news
Union of South American Nations established, SpaceX's first achievement, and more — here's what happened on this day in history
WWII: US and Britain declare war on Japan, US enters the war
(Photograph:WION)
US and USSR sign treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons in outer space
Musician John Lennon shot dead by deranged fan
Cuzco Declaration is signed, establishing Union of South American Nations
SpaceX becomes 1st commercial company to successfully launch a spacecraft