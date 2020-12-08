December 08 in history: John Lennon shot dead, US enters WWII, and more

Union of South American Nations established, SpaceX's first achievement, and more — here's what happened on this day in history

1941

WWII: US and Britain declare war on Japan, US enters the war

1966

US and USSR sign treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons in outer space

1980

Musician John Lennon shot dead by deranged fan

2004

Cuzco Declaration is signed, establishing Union of South American Nations

2010

SpaceX becomes 1st commercial company to successfully launch a spacecraft

