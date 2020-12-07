December 07 in history: Armed Forces Flag Day, Pearl Harbor attack, and more

Eugene Cernan's last crewed flight to Moon, Afghanistan's first elected President, and more  here's what happened on this day in history

1917

WWI: US declares war on the Austro-Hungarian Empire

1941

WWII: Japanese Navy attacks Pearl Harbor Naval Base, killing 2,403

1949

India observes the first Armed Forces Flag Day

1972

Eugene Cernan commands last crewed flight to Moon, ending Apollo program

2004

Hamid Karzai takes office as Afghanistan's first popularly elected president
 

