December 07 in history: Armed Forces Flag Day, Pearl Harbor attack, and more

Eugene Cernan's last crewed flight to Moon, Afghanistan's first elected President, and more here's what happened on this day in history
WWI: US declares war on the Austro-Hungarian Empire
WWII: Japanese Navy attacks Pearl Harbor Naval Base, killing 2,403
India observes the first Armed Forces Flag Day
Eugene Cernan commands last crewed flight to Moon, ending Apollo program
Hamid Karzai takes office as Afghanistan's first popularly elected president