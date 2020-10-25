Deadly sting: Killing the 'murder hornets' nests

A nest of the so-called murder hornets was found recently in in Blaine, Washington. Experts from the Washington State Department of Agriculture started a project to empty it out. Let's take a look
Dead specimen
A sample specimen of a dead Asian Giant Hornet from Japan, also known as a murder hornet. After months of meticulous tracking, authorities in the western US state of Washington on Friday said they had uncovered the first ever nest of the deadly Asian giant hornet on a property in Blaine, near the border with Canada, the agency said in a statement.
(Photograph:AFP)
Suit up
Washington State Department of Agriculture workers pull on protective suits before attempting to eradicate a nest of Asian giant hornets from a tree on October 24, 2020, in Blaine, Washington.
(Photograph:AFP)
Cavity fillings
The experts, dressed up in a protective suit, fill a tree cavity with carbon dioxide after vacuuming a nest of Asian giant hornets from inside it.
(Photograph:AFP)
Deadly sting
A specimen of an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest that was discovered recently in the US. Asian giant hornets can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom but are the biggest threat to honeybees that farmers depend on to pollinate crops.
(Photograph:AFP)
Juice bottles for hornets
A bottle containing orange juice and rice cooking wine is set as a trap by Jenni Cena, pest biologist and trapping supervisor from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), in an effort to catch Asian Giant Hornets.
(Photograph:AFP)
Empty, vacuumed nest
Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him.
(Photograph:AFP)
Morning adventure
Neighbors look on in the early morning hours as Washington State Department of Agriculture workers vacuum a nest of Asian giant hornets from a tree.