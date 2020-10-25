Deadly sting: Killing the 'murder hornets' nests

A nest of the so-called murder hornets was found recently in in Blaine, Washington. Experts from the Washington State Department of Agriculture started a project to empty it out. Let's take a look

Dead specimen

A sample specimen of a dead Asian Giant Hornet from Japan, also known as a murder hornet. After months of meticulous tracking, authorities in the western US state of Washington on Friday said they had uncovered the first ever nest of the deadly Asian giant hornet on a property in Blaine, near the border with Canada, the agency said in a statement.

(Photograph:AFP)