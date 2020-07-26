Dance of democracy: Thai LGBT activists rally for equal rights
In a series of protests demanding democracy and equal rights, the LGBT community carried out a rally in Thailand. The attendees sang, danced and performed comedy sketches.
Call for democracy
Hundreds of Thai LGBT activists and allies raised rainbow flags on Saturday evening as they called for democracy and equal rights, the latest in a series of youth protests calling for the government to step down.
(Photograph:AFP)
One of many
Several youth-led demonstrations have sprung up across the country since last week, when thousands of Thai activists defied a coronavirus ban on gatherings and staged one of the largest street rallies since a 2014 military coup.
(Photograph:AFP)
Standing against Prayuth Chan-ocha
The activists danced, sang and performed stand-up comedy sketches with their main subject being making fun of the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who ousted an elected government six years ago.
(Photograph:AFP)
Democracy Monument
Pride flags were waved against the backdrop of Bangkok's Democracy Monument.
(Photograph:AFP)
Equal rights
The rallies started after Thailand's cabinet backed a civil partnership bill earlier this month that would recognise same-sex unions with almost the same rights as married couples.