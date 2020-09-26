Conservative win: Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
The Conservative US judge Amy Coney Barrett is Donald Trump's nomination to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the US Supreme Court.
End of an era
After the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away due to cancer, the US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a replacement of the "Notortious RBG".
Trump's choice
The name Trump chose to be his nomination for RBG's replacement is a US appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett. This is not the first time she has been noticed by Trump.
She was earlier nominated to serve as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in May 2017, as a replacement to Judge John Daniel Tinder
Professor to SCJ
Barrett has served as a visiting associate professor and John M. Olin Fellow in Law at George Washington University Law School. She worked at the latter for a year and then returned to her alma mater, Notre Dame Law School, in 2002, where she taught civil procedure, constitutional law, and statutory interpretation.
Handmaid's Tale
It has been speculated that Barrett, along with her husband, is a part of the controversial Christian community called People Of Praise — which shows similarities between Margaret Atwood's novel 'The Handmaid's Tale' that details about male-dominated society. The People of Praise teaches women how to "obey" their husbands.
She has also been criticised for being an active critic of right to abort and same-sex marriage. She was highly criticised for signing a 2015 statement to Catholic bishops endorsing the church’s conservative views on abortion, sexuality, and marriage.
Barbara Lagoa
Barbara Lagoa of the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit was Donald Trump's second choice for replacing RBG. However, choosing Barrett gives Trump the opportunity to establish a strong Conservative majority in the Supreme Court.