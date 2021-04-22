'Cleanse the mind': Thai Buddhist sect attempts world record with 330,000 candles

Buddhist monks chanted around a spaceship-shaped golden shrine, as a controversial Thai sect burned 330,000 candles attempting a Guinness World Record for the largest flaming image on Thursday — all to commemorate Earth Day.
(Photograph:AFP)
A world map
The candles were shaped like a world map and a Buddha figure around the central shrine at the Dhammakaya sect's 78-acre compound, north of Bangkok.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sharing love and kindness
The objective of this activity was "to encourage people of any nationality, race and religion to join together in the activities of chanting and group meditation, sharing loving kindness".
(Photograph:AFP)
Zoom is the new prayer hall
Buddhist monks and devotees attended the prayers via Zoom call as the organisers limited the amount of people involved on ground due to the wide spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Photograph:AFP)
Cleanse the negative out
The flickering lights also read "Cleanse the mind, cleanse the world" which also hinted towards the ongoing pandemic and the issues of racism and hatred.