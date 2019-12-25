The world is lit! Christmas celebrations across the globe

From Vatican City in Rome to Manger Square in Palestinian, Christmas is being celebrated in high spirits of cheer and love around the world.

Here is a look at the celebrations.

The Vatican

Pope Francis celebrated a solemn Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican for thousands of people as hundreds of others watched on large screens outside.

During the Sermon, Pope, while referring to the child abuse cases, urged not to let the Church's failings lead them away from accepting God's love.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Egypt

Worshippers attend the midnight Christmas Eve mass at Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in the Egyptian capital Cairo in the central downtown.

(Photograph:AFP)

Thailand

An elephant dressed in a Santa Claus costume presents gifts to schoolchildren during Christmas celebrations in Ayutthaya, Thailand.

(Photograph:AFP)

Pakistan

Christian devotees attend a special service ahead of Christmas celebrations at the Cathedral Church in Lahore.

(Photograph:AFP)

Myanmar

The entire St. Mary's Cathedral Church had been lit up for a Christmas Eve service in Yangon, Mynmar.

(Photograph:AFP)

Sri Lanka

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Ranjith blesses a survivor of the Easter Sunday bomb attacks at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo.

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Ranjith attended St. Sebastian's Church for the main mass on Christmas Eve, one of the three churches that came under attack in the deadly Easter blasts.

(Photograph:AFP)

Bethlehem

A Christmas midnight mass being led by the acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Also, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds a wooden relic reputed to be part of Jesus's manger.

(Photograph:AFP)

Turkey

A priest holds a statue of baby Jesus during the Christmas Mass at Saint Antuan Church in Istanbul.

(Photograph:AFP)

Iraq

Iraqi Priests lead Christmas eve following customary practices and traditions along with midnight mass at the Immaculate Church in Mosul, Iraq.

(Photograph:AFP)

Germany

Young resident Benigna Munsi, dressed as the "Nuremberg Christkind" (Christ Child), stands at the balcony of the Frauenkirche Church during the opening of the traditional Christmas Market in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg, southern Germany.

(Photograph:AFP)

India

A girl dressed as Santa Claus distributes sweets to children during in Punjab's Amritsar.

(Photograph:AFP)