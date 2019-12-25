The world is lit! Christmas celebrations across the globe

From Vatican City in Rome to Manger Square in Palestinian, Christmas is being celebrated in high spirits of cheer and love around the world.
Here is a look at the celebrations.
Pope Francis celebrated a solemn Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican for thousands of people as hundreds of others watched on large screens outside.
During the Sermon, Pope, while referring to the child abuse cases, urged not to let the Church's failings lead them away from accepting God's love.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Ranjith blesses a survivor of the Easter Sunday bomb attacks at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo.
Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Ranjith attended St. Sebastian's Church for the main mass on Christmas Eve, one of the three churches that came under attack in the deadly Easter blasts.
(Photograph:AFP)
A Christmas midnight mass being led by the acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Also, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds a wooden relic reputed to be part of Jesus's manger.
(Photograph:AFP)