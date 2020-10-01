China celebrates National Day in Hong Kong amid protests

'Peace has returned'

Despite year-long protests and massive civil unrest in Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam claimed that peace has returned in the burning city. "Over the past few months, an indisputable fact in front of everyone is that our society has returned to peace," Lam said in her speech during a ceremony.

"Our country's national security has been protected in Hong Kong and our citizens can again exercise their rights and liberties in accordance with laws," she added.

(Photograph:AFP)