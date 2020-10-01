China celebrates National Day in Hong Kong amid protests
The People's Republic of China celebrated the foundation of the party — termed as 'National Day' — in Hong Kong on October 01 with heavy patrolling and guarded festivities
Planned festivities
With docked up boats and streets, the People's Republic of China celebrated its founding on October 1 with a holiday and carefully choreographed festivities.
(Photograph:AFP)
Day of grievance
While China tries to 'celebrate' the day, it has become a day of grievance for the Hong Kong locals who are worried about China's increasing authoritarian style and crackdown on its opposition.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Peace has returned'
Despite year-long protests and massive civil unrest in Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam claimed that peace has returned in the burning city. "Over the past few months, an indisputable fact in front of everyone is that our society has returned to peace," Lam said in her speech during a ceremony.
"Our country's national security has been protected in Hong Kong and our citizens can again exercise their rights and liberties in accordance with laws," she added.
(Photograph:AFP)
Heavily guarded
The ceremony was heavily guarded by police and security barriers, after last year the anniversary saw fierce clashes between the police officers and the locals protesting against China's dictatorship.
(Photograph:AFP)
No protest zone
The Hong Kong police patrolled the streets in increased number and checked almost every civilian passing through to ensure no violent protests broke off in the city on the National Day. Despite that, few small protests took place peacefully.