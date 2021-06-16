California marks reopening with grand events

Guests ride the Flight of the Hippogriff roller coaster inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park following the state's full reopening on June 15, 2021 in Universal City near Los Angeles, California.
(Photograph:AFP)
Confetti and Minions
Confetti flies as California Governor Gavin Newsom presents ceremonial checks to winners of the California Vax For The Win drawings following a press conference to discuss the state reopening at Universal Studios in Hollywood.
(Photograph:AFP)
People still wear face masks
Face masks continue to be worn as people wait for their food at Grand Central Market in Los Angeles.
(Photograph:AFP)
Gov. Newsom speaks at press conference
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference to discuss the state reopening at Universal Studios in Hollywood.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ribbon cutting ceremony
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti holds an oversized pair of scissors for a ribbon cutting with, Gary Kelly, chief executive officer of Southwest Airlines Co. and Los Angeles City Council member and mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino during the opening of the Terminal 1 expansion at Los Angeles International Airport.