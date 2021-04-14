Brooklyn protests after Daunte Wright's brutal killing

People protest the death of Daunte Wright, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop by Brooklyn Center Police officers on Sunday. (Aaron Nesheim/The New York Times)
(Photograph:The New York Times)
Flowers for the dead
Flowers and banners form a small memorial to Daunte Wright, amid protests near the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop by Brooklyn Center Police officers on Sunday. (Aaron Nesheim/The New York Times)
(Photograph:The New York Times)
Protests turn violent
A car burns during protests on Tuesday evening, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn., against the death of Daunte Wright. Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop by Brooklyn Center Police officers on Sunday. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times)
(Photograph:The New York Times)
Umbrella movement
Protesters use umbrellas as shields from confront law enforcement officers amid demonstrations near the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday evening, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. People are protesting the death of Daunte Wright, 20, who was killed during a traffic stop by Brooklyn Center Police officers on Sunday. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times)
(Photograph:The New York Times)
Raise your fist
People protest the death of Daunte Wright, near the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop by Brooklyn Center Police officers on Sunday. (Aaron Nesheim/The New York Times)
(Photograph:The New York Times)
A lineup
Law enforcement officers line a street near the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday evening, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn., as people protest the death of Daunte Wright. Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop by Brooklyn Center Police officers on Sunday. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times)