Broken signals, potted roads and dysfunctional system: Beirut struggles to survive

Beirut's roads are riddled with potholes, many walls are covered in anti-government graffiti and countless street lamps have long since gone dark. Drivers have to concentrate more to identify the uncovered manholes as the tops have been stolen for the value of their metal.
Broken signals
Many parking metres have been disabled in protest over an alleged corruption scandal, while cars are parked randomly on sidewalks.
Marks of past
Charred patches from burnt tyres are seared into the asphalt downtown, reminders of angry street protests of past years against the political leadership held responsible for the malaise.
Dysfunctional system
The broken roads and dysfunctional parking meters have become symbolic for the country's worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war after decades of mismanagement and corruption
Blackouts
The country has been experiencing major power outage which has also led to an increase in crimes and accidents. The rising power of black market has devalued the country's pound and has brought resistance in contractors with respect to working with the municipality.