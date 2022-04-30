BrahMos anti-ship missile: India tests firepower on land, sea and air

Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 03:53 PM(IST)

BrahMos anti-ship missile

India on Thursday fired the anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In a tweet, the Andaman and Nicobar Command said the test-firing was carried out on Wednesday.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command is the only tri-services command of the Indian armed forces.

"Indian Navy & ANC yet again demonstrate combat readiness by successfully destroying target at sea through anti-ship version of BrahMos at A&N Islands," it said.

On April 19, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully test-fired the BrahMos missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet on the Eastern seaboard.

(Photograph:AFP)