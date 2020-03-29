Black dye and drones: UK police bemuse public with coronavirus response

A rural British police force has bemused the public with unusual responses to the coronavirus crisis including dyeing a lagoon black to dissuade people from going there and flying drones over a remote beauty spot to shame walkers.

The Blue Lagoon

Officers based in Buxton, a small town in Derbyshire in central England, said on Facebook that they had received reports of people congregating by the water which fills a deep hole in a disused quarry.

The spot is known to locals as "the Blue Lagoon" for the Caribbean-like shade of the water.

(Photograph:Reuters)