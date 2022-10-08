Best horror movies of 2022 so far: 'The Black Phone', 'Prey', 'Crimes of the Future', and more

Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 07:15 PM(IST)

There is a slight chill in the air. Winter beckons. Oh, and Halloween is also not far. To get you into the mood for the spooky season, we have collected a few great horror movies that arrived this year. It is hard to exaggerate how good a year this has been for horror movie fans. Whether it be classic supernatural horror or slashers, social horror, or escapist, 2022 gave us a lot of good stuff in abundance. The best part is, it was the indie and lesser-known filmmakers who got a chance to showcase their talent. These movies are pretty eclectic and will appeal to varied tastes. So without further ado, let's dive right in. 

View in App

'The Innocents'

It is said that the most effective horror is the one we know, and can relate to. We do not meet ghosts and ghouls in real life, but we, if we are unfortunate, can enounter a creepy kid who has all the makings of a psychopath. Eskil Vogt's Norwegian gem 'The Innocents' scares the viewer in a way that will remind you of 'Hereditary'. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

'X'

Ti West's 'X' proved that the slasher genre still has a lot of room for innovation. The barebones cast and crew of a pornographic film arrive at a farm owned by an elderly couple. They seem eccentric but do not seem like the killers they turn out to be later. Pearl particularly grouches about her advanced age and openly expresses jealousy about Maxine's youth and beauty. At night, she turns into a stone-cold killer and begins to murder the cast and crew, something that has seemingly happened before as well. Also keep an eye out for prequel 'Pearl'.
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Nope'

Jordan Peele is easily one of the most exciting voices working in the horror genre today. Collaborating with Dutch cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, in 'Nope', his third directorial, he conjures juxtapositions between stunning vistas and truly repelling imagery. A brother-sister duo (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) spot something in the sky that resembles a UFO. This film can often be ponderous and there are sections that feel clumsily paced. But with this film, Peele has once again crafted an original film brimming with fascinating ideas.
 

(Photograph:Others)

'The Black Phone'

'The Black Phone' comes from the screenwriter-director duo of Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill and is based on the 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill. A child-kidnapper is on the loose in a Denver suburb. After Finney Blake (Mason Thames) also gets captured he finds himself in a soundproof room. Spotting a retro-style phone, he realises that he can mysteriously talk to children who were abducted earlier. A well-executed, frightening experience.
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Men'

The master of unnerving sci-fi films Alex Garland explores toxic masculinity. A woman whose husband recently died comes to stay at a remote cottage in the English countryside. The film depicts for the pleasure of film buffs what daily life for most women is like. While there are supernatural elements, the scariest part of 'Men' is misogyny that has pervaded the society. The best kind of so-called 'elevated horror'.
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Crimes of the Future'

David Cronenberg's filmography is not for everybody's taste. The director, who basically invented body horror, returns to his fine form with 'Crimes of the Future'. Even by Cronenberg's standards, 'Crimes of the Future' is a particularly weird film. There is oodles of gore in the film with disturbing visuals like organs in a cut open belly, scalpel scraping the bone in a foot, heads being drilled into -- and it is all very disturbing -- but there is a thematic depth here in 'Crimes of the Future' that keeps the film engaging even during the most disconcerting parts.
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Prey'

Not only is 'Prey' a riveting horror-thriller, but it also gives the long-languishing 'Predator' franchise a shot in the arm. It is a raw, primal return to the franchise's roots and in this scribe's opinion the best film in the series since the 1987 original. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

'Scream (2022)'

The fifth film in the venerable slasher franchise also turned out to be one of the best. It takes place 25 years after the Woodsboro murders. Old favourites return and are great, but watch this for the thrills and the new additions. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Read in App