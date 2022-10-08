Best horror movies of 2022 so far: 'The Black Phone', 'Prey', 'Crimes of the Future', and more

There is a slight chill in the air. Winter beckons. Oh, and Halloween is also not far. To get you into the mood for the spooky season, we have collected a few great horror movies that arrived this year. It is hard to exaggerate how good a year this has been for horror movie fans. Whether it be classic supernatural horror or slashers, social horror, or escapist, 2022 gave us a lot of good stuff in abundance. The best part is, it was the indie and lesser-known filmmakers who got a chance to showcase their talent. These movies are pretty eclectic and will appeal to varied tastes. So without further ado, let's dive right in.