Best foot forward: Entrepreneur making shoes from chicken feet to promote waste management
It sounds like a riddle, what feet can be used to make shoes to put on your feet? A 25-year-old Indonesian entrepreneur believes he has come up with a cost-effective answer that promotes sustainability.
Let's take a look at his unique idea:
Waste management
Nurman Farieka Ramdhany is the founder of this business venture.
Ramdhany said he is mainly motivated by the opportunity to use a waste product from fast-food restaurants and markets, his main suppliers.
"The waste is a lot, that is why we try to process it to get more value from it," he said.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Rubbery delicacy
A rubbery delicacy in many cuisines, including dim sum, chicken feet are covered with skin that has a similar texture and pattern to snake or crocodile skin.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Ancestral heritage
Ramdhany's father had researched these more exotic skins and recommended he try making shoes with chicken feet, which he started doing in 2017.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Labour-intensive operation
Ramdhany and a team of five, including his father, produce shoes entirely or partially made from chicken feet in a labour-intensive operation that takes 10 days. They skin the feet by hand, dye the skins and sew them into pieces that can be fashioned into shoes.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Expensive luxury
It takes 45 chicken feet to make a pair of shoes, which are priced between $35 and $140.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Positive feedback
Ramdhany says customers like his shoes. "They say our products are comfortable to wear. So far the market response has been positive."