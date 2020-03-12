Best foot forward: Entrepreneur making shoes from chicken feet to promote waste management

It sounds like a riddle, what feet can be used to make shoes to put on your feet? A 25-year-old Indonesian entrepreneur believes he has come up with a cost-effective answer that promotes sustainability.

Let's take a look at his unique idea: 

Waste management

Nurman Farieka Ramdhany is the founder of this business venture. 

Ramdhany said he is mainly motivated by the opportunity to use a waste product from fast-food restaurants and markets, his main suppliers.

"The waste is a lot, that is why we try to process it to get more value from it," he said.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Rubbery delicacy

A rubbery delicacy in many cuisines, including dim sum, chicken feet are covered with skin that has a similar texture and pattern to snake or crocodile skin.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Ancestral heritage

Ramdhany's father had researched these more exotic skins and recommended he try making shoes with chicken feet, which he started doing in 2017.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Labour-intensive operation

Ramdhany and a team of five, including his father, produce shoes entirely or partially made from chicken feet in a labour-intensive operation that takes 10 days. They skin the feet by hand, dye the skins and sew them into pieces that can be fashioned into shoes.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Expensive luxury

It takes 45 chicken feet to make a pair of shoes, which are priced between $35 and $140.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Positive feedback

Ramdhany says customers like his shoes. "They say our products are comfortable to wear. So far the market response has been positive."

(Photograph:Reuters)