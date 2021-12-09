Best bars in the world 2021 revealed, New Delhi's Sidecar only Indian entry to make the list

The best bars in the world have been identified, compiled and revealed for the year of 2021. And, going by reports, Europe is acing the mixing game in the cocktail category.



London's Connaught Bar took home the top prize for the second year in a row, the third bar to have achieved this feat so far in the history of the awards' 13-year history.



Alex Kratena's Tayēr + Elementary clinched the number two spot after being ranked the highest new entry last year. Check out the entire list here:



1. Connaught Bar (London), 2. Tayēr + Elementary (London), 3. Paradiso (Barcelona), 4. The Clumsies (Athens), 5. Florería Atlántico (Buenos Aires) *Best Bar in South America*, 6. Licorería Limantour (Mexico City) *Best Bar in North America*, 7. Coa (Hong Kong) *Best Bar in Asia*, 8. El Copitas (St. Petersburg), 9. Jigger & Pony (Singapore), 10. Katana Kitten (New York City), 11. Two Schmucks (Barcelona), 12. Hanky, Panky (Mexico City) *Highest New Entry*, 13. Insider Bar (Moscow), 14. Baba au Rum (Athens), 15. Manhattan (Singapore), 16. Atlas (Singapore), 17. Zuma (Dubai) *Best Bar in Middle East and Africa*, 18. The SG Club (Tokyo), 19. Drink Kong (Rome), 20. 1930 (Milan), 21. Presidente (Buenos Aires), 22. Maybe Sammy (Sydney), 23. Cantina OK! (Sydney), 24. Salmon Guru (Madrid), 25. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City), 26. No Sleep Club (Singapore), 27. Camparino in Galleria (Milan), 28. Cafe La Trova (Miami), 29. Little Red Door (Paris), 30. Dante (New York City), 31. Kwānt (London), 32. Bar Benfiddich (Japan), 33.,, Tres Monos (Argentina), 34. Attaboy (New York), 35. Lucy's Flower Shop (Sweden), 36. MO Bar (Singapore), 37. Sips (Spain), 38. Baltra Bar (Mexico), 39. Sober Company (China), 40. Tjoget (Sweden), 41. Epic (China), 42. Charles H (South Korea), 43. Tippling Club (Singapore), 44. Above Board (Australia), 45. Galaxy Bar (Dubai), 46. Re (Australia), 47. Sidecar (India), 48. Union Trading Company (China), 49. Darkside (China), 50. Quinary (China).