Best bars in the world 2021 revealed, New Delhi's Sidecar only Indian entry to make the list

The best bars in the world have been identified, compiled and revealed for the year of 2021. And, going by reports, Europe is acing the mixing game in the cocktail category.


London's Connaught Bar took home the top prize for the second year in a row, the third bar to have achieved this feat so far in the history of the awards' 13-year history.


Alex Kratena's Tayēr + Elementary clinched the number two spot after being ranked the highest new entry last year. Check out the entire list here: 


1. Connaught Bar (London), 2. Tayēr + Elementary (London), 3. Paradiso (Barcelona), 4. The Clumsies (Athens), 5. Florería Atlántico (Buenos Aires) *Best Bar in South America*, 6. Licorería Limantour (Mexico City) *Best Bar in North America*, 7. Coa (Hong Kong) *Best Bar in Asia*, 8. El Copitas (St. Petersburg), 9. Jigger & Pony (Singapore), 10. Katana Kitten (New York City), 11. Two Schmucks (Barcelona), 12. Hanky, Panky (Mexico City) *Highest New Entry*, 13. Insider Bar (Moscow), 14. Baba au Rum (Athens), 15. Manhattan (Singapore), 16. Atlas (Singapore), 17. Zuma (Dubai) *Best Bar in Middle East and Africa*, 18. The SG Club (Tokyo), 19. Drink Kong (Rome), 20. 1930 (Milan), 21. Presidente (Buenos Aires), 22. Maybe Sammy (Sydney), 23. Cantina OK! (Sydney), 24. Salmon Guru (Madrid), 25. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City), 26. No Sleep Club (Singapore), 27. Camparino in Galleria (Milan), 28. Cafe La Trova (Miami), 29. Little Red Door (Paris), 30. Dante (New York City), 31. Kwānt (London), 32. Bar Benfiddich (Japan), 33.,, Tres Monos (Argentina), 34. Attaboy (New York), 35. Lucy's Flower Shop (Sweden), 36. MO Bar (Singapore), 37. Sips (Spain), 38. Baltra Bar (Mexico), 39. Sober Company (China), 40. Tjoget (Sweden), 41. Epic (China), 42. Charles H (South Korea), 43. Tippling Club (Singapore), 44. Above Board (Australia), 45. Galaxy Bar (Dubai), 46. Re (Australia), 47. Sidecar (India), 48. Union Trading Company (China), 49. Darkside (China), 50. Quinary (China).

Connaught Bar, London

Located in a plush hotel by the same name, this upscale bar took home the top prize for the second year in a row, the third bar to have achieved this feat so far in the history of the awards' 13-year history. (ranking: 1)

Paradiso, Spain

This Mediterranean-style setup has a entry-through-freezer arrangement that leads to a pastrami bar. Fancy, we say! (ranking: 3)

The Clumsies, Athens

This smartly named bar derives its inspiration from the "generous serving of favorite mistakes" setting, which, by the way, is how the menu can be best described at this bar. (ranking: 4)

Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

 It is a Latin-American version of a classic speakeasy that is, cutely, hidden behind a flower shop. (ranking: 5)

Coa, Hong Kong

This aesthetically rich bar is the top-rated setup in all of Asia (ranking: 7).

El Copitas, St. Petersburg

Interestingly, one of the world's best agave bars is actually located in a Russian basement. Can you believe it? We most certainly cannot! (ranking: 8)

Katana Kitten, New York

It is a Japanese-inspired bar in the West village of New York City and was given the 'Best New Opening' title back in 2019. (ranking: 10)

Manhattan, Singapore

Singapore had the highest number of entries this year, six to be precise. (ranking: 15)

Zuma, Dubai

Not just called one of the best bars in the world, Zuma also enjoys the title of being the Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa. (ranking: 17)

SG Club, Japan

The SG Club has made a name in the market for being market leaders in whisky,, cigars and vintage spirits. (ranking: 18)

Sidecar, India

In its official website, Sidecar--India's only entry to make it to the top 50 list--calls its menu a "casual fare served in a warm space with an upstairs stage for bands". (ranking: 47)

