Berlin introduces the best way to get the jab - a party

Dance Music + Vaccination + a possible headache

It's a classic Berlin scene: Sharply dressed individuals wait in line to get into a club around the corner.

Music thudding inside the venue, strict entry control of attendees, and the possibility of waking up with a headache the following morning are all familiar as well.

However, on a rainy evening in Alt-Treptow, East Berlin, it isn't just dancing music that draws the crowd — it's vaccines.

(Photograph:AFP)