Before 'Laal Singh Chaddha', watch these 4 great Hindi remakes of Hollywood movies

Aamir Khan's much-awaited next film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a Hindi remake of 1994 American classic 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the titular lead role. 'Forrest Gump' itself was based on a Winston Groom novel of the same name. Aamir has a reputation of being thoughtful about his choices of movies, and his films usually do great business (it is another matter that his last 'Thugs of Hindostan' was a huge flop). This is why many are nonplussed at 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh, and wonder why Aamir would choose to remake a movie that is so popular and that many Indian moviegoers have already seen. 

But then Bollywood has a 'glorious' tradition of remaking Hollywood and other overseas movies, and more often than not, the credit is not given. Here are some of the other popular movies that you likely did not know were remakes. Keep in mind that even remakes, even the uncredited ones, have the potential to be great. And these four indeed are quite good.
 

'Kaante' - 'Reservoir Dogs'

Sanjay Gupta's 2002 multi-starrer action-thriller 'Kaante' was 'inspired' by Quentin Tarantino's feature film debut 'Reservoir Dogs', which had released 10 years earlier. The story of 'Kaante', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Kumar Gaurav, Sunil Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Namrata Singh Gujral, Rati Agnihotri, Rohit Roy, Isha Koppikar and Malaika Arora, had a group of  wrongly convicted men exacting vengeance on the police through a bank robbery. The original film also had as stellar cast, with names like Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Michael Madsen, Tarantino, and Edward Bunker. However, Tarantino himself has praised the film, saying it is one of the his favourite projects inspired by his work.
 

'Chachi 420' - 'Mrs. Doubtfire'

1997's 'Chachi 420' was a Hindi remake of 1996's Tamil film 'Avvai Shanmugi'. However, the latter was inspired by 'Mrs. Doubtfire', starring the great comedian-actor Robin Williams. In 'Chachi 420', Kamal Haasan's character impersonates a woman to get close to his only child from his separated wife. Situation becomes awkward (and comedic) when the father-in-law, played by late Amrish Puri, falls in love with his son-in-law.
 

'Gumnaam' - 'And Then There Were None'

The classic 1965 Bollywood mystery film, starring acclaimed actors like Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Pran, Helen and Mehmood, was actually 'inspired' heavily by 1945's 'And Then There Were None', an adaptation of the iconic 1939 Agatha Christie novel of the same name, perhaps one of her best works. There were the usual variations like the presences of songs and melodrama, of course.
 

'Sarkar' - 'The Godfather'

With 2005's 'Sarkar', Ram Gopal Varma made a film that shared numerous similarities with one of the greatest Hollywood films of all time, 1972's 'The Godfather'. The film, to its credit, was pretty watchable even if you had seen the original and its solid cast -- Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Kay Kay Menon, Katrina Kaif, Tanisha Mukherjee, Supriya Pathak, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Anupam Kher -- did wonders. 
 

