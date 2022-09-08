Before 'Brahmastra', here are best Ranbir Kapoor performances: From 'Sanju' to Rocket Singh

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva' or just 'Brahmāstra', a fantasy adventure movie. The multi-starrer, also written by Mukerji, is said to be the next step forward for Bollywood in terms of visual effects. Ranbir plays the main role of Shiva in the movie. Also starring in the lead role is his wife and actor Alia Bhatt as Isha, Shiva's love interest. The film has been in development since 2014 and actually, Ranbir and Alia fell in love while working together in this movie. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni also star in 'Brahmāstra'.

What are Ranbir Kapoor's best films?

Ranbir has been an accomplished performer for quite some time now. Earlier, when he debuted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film, 'Saawariya', alongside another debutant Sonam Kapoor, there are accusations of nepotism. But Ranbir has more than proven himself to be a talented actor. Before 'Brahmāstra', here are 10 best performances by the actor.
 

'Sanju'

We can certainly argue about the veracity of the events depicted in this Rajkumar Hirani film. But one thing is certain, Ranbir gave a fiercely committed performance in this Sanjay Dutt biopic. 
 

'Rockstar'

Often referred to as an overlong music video (not without cause), Imtiaz Ali was lucky with 'Rockstar' that he had Ranbir as his leading man. The actor made the film watchable. 
 

'Jagga Jasoos'

Sadly most people slept on this movie, resulting in it being a flop, but Anurag Basu's adventure comedy was an engaging and interesting film -- oh and visually stunning. While Katrina was great in the movie, which cannot be said for many of her other films, it was Ranbir who was once again the MVP here.
 

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is the last time Karan Johar actually sat in the director's seat -- if you do not include segments in anthology films 'Lust Stories' and 'Ghost Stories'. Ranbir was once again magnetic in the role.
 

'Barfi!'

Another visually impressive film by Anurag Basu, 'Barfi!' perfectly captured the charm and beauty of hill town Darjeeling. Ranbir played the role of deaf and mute young man and gave a textured performance.
 

'Tamasha'

Ranbir and Imtiaz's second collaboration, 'Tamasha' is a highly underrated movie. The plot of the movie, which was narrated in a non-linear fashion, could be too complex but the leads -- Ranbir and Deepika Padukone -- saved the movie from becoming a slog.
 

'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year'

Shimit Amin's film had Ranbir playing the role of a salesman with a firm providing computer services. The actor gave a nuanced performance in this funny gem.

