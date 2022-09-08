Before 'Brahmastra', here are best Ranbir Kapoor performances: From 'Sanju' to Rocket Singh

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva' or just 'Brahmāstra', a fantasy adventure movie. The multi-starrer, also written by Mukerji, is said to be the next step forward for Bollywood in terms of visual effects. Ranbir plays the main role of Shiva in the movie. Also starring in the lead role is his wife and actor Alia Bhatt as Isha, Shiva's love interest. The film has been in development since 2014 and actually, Ranbir and Alia fell in love while working together in this movie. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni also star in 'Brahmāstra'.