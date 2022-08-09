Before Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', check out 8 best Hindi movie adaptations of books

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is almost here. The film is a remake of the Oscar-winning 1994 Hollywood comedy-drama 'Forrest Gump'. 'Forrest Gump', directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, itself was a remake of the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom and is centred on a simple-minded but polite and innocent American man (the titular Forrest Gump) whose mind did not grow a lot since his childhood. The story recounts his life and his relationship as Forrest inadvertently affects some of the major events and personalities in 20th-century United States. The film also starred Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is far from the first book-to-screen adaptation in Hindi films. Over the decades, screenwriters and directors have written scripts based on books and some of them actually end up doing justice to the source material. Here are some of the best book adaptations in Hindi cinema.