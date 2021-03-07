Back home: Louvre Museum recovers Renaissance-era armour after 40 years

A set of gold and silver-encrusted Renaissance-era armour has been recovered by the Louvre museum almost 40 years after it was stolen.
A military antiques expert alerted police after being called in to give advice regarding an inheritance in Bordeaux in January and becoming suspicious about the luxurious helmet and body armour in the family's collection.
Police later identified the items from a database of stolen artworks as having been taken from the Louvre on May 31, 1983, in circumstances that remain a mystery.
The armour and helmet are thought to have been made in Milan between 1560 and 1580, and were donated to the Louvre in 1922 by the Rothschild family.
Bordeaux prosecutors are now investigating how they ended up in the family's estate.