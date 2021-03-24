Back from the dead: German anatomist organises exhibition of corpses; attracts criticism

A German anatomist Gunther von Hagens, also known as "Doctor Death", organised a Body Worlds exhibition in Moscow on March 24, 2021.
An insult to religious believers?
The exhibition has caused a chaos in the city as many complained that it could insult religious believers. On Wednesday, Russian investigators said they would probe the exhibition that took place on March 24.
Legacy of 20 years
German anatomist Gunther von Hagens, has been touring around the world for 20 years with his controversial show, exhibiting preserved corpses and human organs.
'Violates moral values'
The Investigative Committee said public figures had suggested the exhibition "violates moral values" and "can be regarded as an insult to the religious feelings of believers" — criminal offences in Russia.
Petition against exhibition
A petition has also been launched against the exhibition that claims this "destroys the ethical, moral and spiritual side of a person, lowering society and the state to the level of medieval laws". It has over 900 signatures.
'Remember me'
The founder has, however, hit back at all allegations and has claimed that all corpses are obtained with the full knowledge of the donors. He has also expressed the desire for his body to be displayed in a similar manner after his death.