August 17 in history: Pulitzer Prize, Netherland's independence and more

From performance of Dominican Republic's anthem 'Himno Nacional' to Venus landing of USSR's Venera 7, here's what happened on this day in the past

1883

 First public performance of Dominican Republic's anthem 'Himno Nacional'

1903

Joe Pulitzer donates $1M to Columbia University and begins Pulitzer Prizes

1945

Indonesia gains independence from the Netherlands

1947

Radcliffe Line partitioning India and Pakistan is published

1970

USSR's Venera 7 lands on Venus, first landing on another planet

