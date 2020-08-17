August 17 in history: Pulitzer Prize, Netherland's independence and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From performance of Dominican Republic's anthem 'Himno Nacional' to Venus landing of USSR's Venera 7, here's what happened on this day in the past
First public performance of Dominican Republic's anthem 'Himno Nacional'
(Photograph:WION)
Joe Pulitzer donates $1M to Columbia University and begins Pulitzer Prizes
Indonesia gains independence from the Netherlands
Radcliffe Line partitioning India and Pakistan is published
USSR's Venera 7 lands on Venus, first landing on another planet