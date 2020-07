The efforts of hundreds of scientists from around 30 institutions worldwide have yielded a complete story of the expansion of the universe, resulting in the largest ever 3D map of the Universe.

The map relies on the latest observations of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), titled the "extended Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey" (eBOSS), with data collected from an optical telescope in New Mexico over six years.

The map was revealed on Monday by Kyle Dawson of the University of Utah.