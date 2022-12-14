As temperatures fall to -17C, Britain prepares for the 'big refreeze'

The United Kingdom has sounded a "big refreeze" warning as temperatures hit record lows for the second night this year.

Fog and snow has made travel risky for Britons and their visitors for the holidays. With the weather conditions set to worsen, people have been warned to stay indoors.

Drivers have been warned of "black ice" a thin, almost transparent and very slippery thin sheet of ice on the roads that is considered lethal as it may be almost invisible to drivers.

As per RAC (Royal Automobile Club) UK, black ice may seem as a glossy sheen on the road, adding "you may see it glinting in the sunlight, or spot cars ahead swerving for no obvious reason."

AA president Edmund King as per Independent warned "Often, when you’ve had snow, it melts a bit, then it freezes overnight. Then the next morning you cannot see the ice. It’s black ice or you just can’t see it".

(Image courtesy: Telegraph & Argus)