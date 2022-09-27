As Gwyneth Paltrow turns 50, here are a few interesting facts about the Oscar-winner

Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 12:52 PM(IST)

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow achieves a significant milestone in her life today. On Tuesday, September 27, she turns 50. The actress has been active in Hollywood for more than three decades. She is an accomplished star and has several notable awards in her portfolio. She has been a part of both indie productions and blockbuster franchise, and has received acclaim for both. In 2022, she is likely best known for playing the role of Pepper Potts, first love interest and then wife to Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark or Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Here are few interesting facts about Gwyneth Paltrow:

View in App

Upbringing

Born in Los Angeles half a century ago in 1972, Gwyneth Paltrow grew up in a wealthy, mixed Jewish-Christian family. Her father was a producer-director Bruce Paltrow and her mother is actress Blythe Danner. Gwyneth's brother Jake Paltrow is also in the showbiz industry, and is a director, screenwriter and actor.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Debut and rise to fame

Gwyneth Paltrow made her big screen debut with 1992's musical romance film 'Shout', starring John Travolta. Her next project, Robin Williams' adventure film 'Hook', also came the same year. But she really gained fame and acclaim in Hollywood with 1995's David Fincher thriller 'Seven' and 1996's Jane Austen adaptation 'Emma'.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Accolades on the big screen

In 1998 came John Madden-directorial romantic period comedy-drama 'Shakespeare in Love'. The film won Paltrow her first (and thus far only) Academy Award in the Best Actress category. She also won a Golden Globe for the same performance.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Small screen honours

Apart from big screen honours, Paltrow has left an impact on the small screen as well. For her performance in the comedy series 'Glee', she won the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series award in 2011.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Relationships

Paltrow once dated and even got engaged to Brad Pitt, her co-star in 'Seven'. The relationship lasted three years from 1994 to 1997. later, she had an on-and-off relationship with Ben Affleck from 1997 to 1999. In 2002 she began a relationship with Chris Martin, the frontman of British rock band Coldplay. They got hitched the next year. After a decade of her marriage and two children, they separated in 2014 and the divorce was finalised in 2016. Paltrow is currently married to Brad Falchuk, the co-creator of her show 'Glee'. They got married in 2018.
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Pepper Potts

From 2008's 'Iron Man', the very beginning of MCU, until 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', she played Pepper Potts, who, as earlier described, was first a love-interest of, and before his death, Tony Stark's wife and mother of his daughter. She received awards like two People's Choice Awards.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Paltrow was offered the role of Rose in James Cameron's 'Titanic'

Before Kate Winslet was hired for the role, Paltrow was one of the actresses who was offered the role of female lead Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's iconic romance disaster film 'Titanic', but she turned it down. Looking at the success of the movie, it is certain that she regrets that decision.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow has in the recent years garnered more attention for her wellness and lifestyle brand Goop than any of her movie or TV roles. The brand has been mired in controversy ever since it came in existence in 2008. Paltrow's company has been accused of promoting pseudoscience in the garb of natural remedies for various ailments. Her company has been fined and has faced lawsuits for its claims. Despite the backlash, Goop's rise has been unstoppable, and it has now spawned a podcast, a Netflix documentary series and a "wellness summit".

(Photograph:Others)

Read in App