Art for freedom: Myanmar locals decorate Easter eggs with political messages

To mark the Easter this year, Myanmar locals decided to raise their voices against the military coup and demand the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's immediate release

For freedom

For this year's Easter, Myanmar locals decided to use decorated eggs to raise their voices against the country's military junta.

(Photograph:AFP)

Eggs with messages

This year, locals decorated eggs with political messages and left them on neighbour's doorsteps and hanging in bags on front gates.

(Photograph:AFP)

For democracy

Three finger salute, 'say no to coup', 'we want freedom', respect for heroes and more of such messages appeared on eggs, which took the social media by storm.

(Photograph:AFP)

Praying for Suu Kyi

This year, people hoped for release of the ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi and freedom of Myanmar from military coup. Myanmar's most senior Catholic, Cardinal Charles Bo posted an Easter message on Twitter: "Jesus has risen: Hallelujah - Myanmar will rise again!"

(Photograph:AFP)

Solidarity

People from different faiths and religions joined in to raise their voices against the military coup.

"I am Buddhist but I have joined this campaign because it is easy to get hold of eggs. I spent almost one hour decorating my eggs," one Yangon based egg decorator told AFP.

(Photograph:AFP)

