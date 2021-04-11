April 11 in history: Fossilized dinosaur eggs with embryos discovered in China

1814

Napoleon abdicates the throne and is exiled to Elba

1955

Kuomintang bombs Air India plane to assassinate Zhou Enlai but fails

1979

Uganda's dictator Idi Amin is overthrown

2006

Mafia boss Bernardo Provenzano is arrested after 40 years in Italy

2013

Fossilized dinosaur eggs with embryos are discovered in China 

