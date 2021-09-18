Animals, ice-cream, and guns: Locals enjoy day at Kabul Zoo in shadow of armed Taliban

As Afghanistan slowly tried to return to the idea of 'normal', locals flocked to Kabul Zoo to spend a day with animals as armed Taliban kept guard
Armed with AK-47s and M16 assault rifles, Taliban militants were seen enjoying a day at the Kabul Zoo, which has recently re-opened since the terrorist organisation took over Afghanistan.
(Photograph:AFP)
After taking over the whole country, the militants decided to have a 'relaxed' day and visit the zoo. They were seen posing for pictures with animals locked up in closures.
Many militants also decided to pose for pictures with the latest guns and other weapons.
They also chatted with children and other civilians, who looked at them from a distance.
It was not just Taliban who got to click pictures with weapons. The militants also passed on their weapons to small children who got a chance to get their picture with the assault weapons.
Several civilians, including some women, came out to get some fresh air by watching the caged animals in the popular zoo. All women were seen covered from head to toe.