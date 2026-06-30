/Naruto to nationwide fandom: How Anime and Manga became India's cultural bridge to Japan

What started as children's programming gradually evolved into a passionate fandom spanning teenagers and adults alike. The story of anime in India began quietly in the early 2000s with dubbed shows like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto and Pokémon airing on kids' channels. At the time, ‘anime’ was not even an industry standard; many simply assumed it was a colloquial term for Japanese cartoons. While the manga boom in India began around the Covid period, 2019-2020, which primarily has seen the rise. "Shonen" titles like One Piece, Naruto, and Attack on Titan dominate sales; Indian audiences are rapidly diversifying into genres like seinen and slice-of-life.