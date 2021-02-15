'All for love': 400 couples get married bearing heat and coronavirus in Nicaragua

Nearly 400 couples got married in Nicaragua on Sunday as a part of a mass wedding ceremony organised by a local radio station.
(Photograph:AFP)
Open-air ceremony
The ceremony was held in an open-air auditorium of the Managua City Hall in the presence of six judges and a notary public to certify the proceeding and ceremonies.
(Photograph:AFP)
Love for all
The couples ranged from teenagers to senior citizens, who were accompanied with their family and friends who cheered for the newly-weds.
(Photograph:AFP)
Wedding march
Holding hands, the couples entered the ceremony in rows of two while the officials and troops guarded and welcomed the happy couples. Meanwhile, the wedding march played on loudspeakers.
(Photograph:AFP)
Dress code, with a twist
While the brides sparkled in their white-coloured gowns, the grooms accompanied their partners in a black and white suit. The couples, however, this year also wore masks to protect themselves from coronavirus.