AI, trippy art and more...Museums that showcase the future and aren't stuck in the past

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Museums, as a general rule, are a treasure trove of things from the bygone times. However, not these museums. Let's take a look at some museums that aren't stuck in the past, but are all about the future.

Dalí Museum, Florida

The Dalí Museum celebrates the life and art of "influential and innovative" Spanish Surrealist painter Salvador Dalí who is known for a distinctive style of creating dreamlike realms where ordinary objects are juxtaposed, distorted, or transformed in peculiar and irrational ways.



Museum of the Future, Dubai, UAE

The museum "where the future lives" offers its patrons an opportunity to "go on a journey through possible futures and bring hope and knowledge back to the present."



Robot and AI Museum, Seoul, South Korea

Robot & AI Museum (RAIM) aims to support public education in robotics, foster curiosity, and ignite the passion of future computer programmers and technology enthusiasts.



ArtScience Museum, Singapore

This "different kind of museum" as per its website is an exploration of a space "where art, science, culture and technology come together" to lead to "innovation and new ideas".



Oman Across Ages Museum, Oman

The museum was commissioned by Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said and is a celebration of Oman's economic, cultural and social renaissance since the 1970s.



Misalignment Museum, US

The Misalignment Museum is an immersive art installation designed to enhance public awareness and understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and its potential for both harm and benefit. The primary goal of the museum is to foster meaningful discussions and knowledge-sharing.

Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Washington DC

As per the museum website, it maintains the world's largest and most significant collection of aviation and space artefacts, encompassing all aspects of human flight, as well as related works of art and archival materials.



