Ahead of Republic Day, here are 5 upcoming patriotic films to watch out for

Sam

After pumping every patriot's 'josh` very high with 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky Kaushal is all set to essay the role of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in director Meghna Gulzar's next. The film will be a cinematic portrayal of India`s win against Pakistan in the 1971 war which was led by Manekshaw. Kaushal shared the first look of the film in June 2019. The film will make its way to the theatres in 2021.

(Photograph:Twitter)