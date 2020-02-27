Afghanistan since the Taliban regime fell in 2001

As the United States and the Taliban ready to sign a deal aimed at eventually getting America out of Afghanistan, here are some landmark events in the two-decade conflict.

2001: 'War on terror'

President George W. Bush launches his "war on terror", a response to the September 11 attacks that killed around 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania with airstrikes on Afghanistan on October 7, 2001.

The Taliban government had sheltered Osama bin Laden and his Al-Qaeda movement, which masterminded the strikes.

In power since 1996, the Taliban are soon defeated and flee the capital on December 6.

Hamid Karzai is appointed to lead an interim government and NATO begins to deploy its International Security Assistance Force (ISAF).

(Photograph:Zee News Network)