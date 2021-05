A glance at countries that have approved 'Vaccine Passport'

Even as the World Health Organization citing unequal distribution of vaccines, stopped short of recommending vaccination proof as a requirement for international travel, many countries and even the EU have unveiled what has now popularly be called "Vaccine Passport". So which are some of these countries that have launched these certificates and how do these work? Let's take a look.

Chile

People in Chile who have been vaccinated and are fully immunised against the coronavirus could from May 26, obtain a pass to move about more freely, a move that has been criticised by Chilean health professionals.

The pass, can be downloaded on a person's mobile phone two weeks after receiving their second shot, and it gives the bearer permission to move freely in cities under lockdown to go to the supermarket, pharmacy, or for open air exercise.

Those without permits, by comparison, have to print out a permission form every time they want to leave the house, which is allowed for essential reasons only.

Pass holders can also travel between cities and towns not under lockdown.

