A 13-inch tear in a pipe might be reason behind California oil spill

Experts believe California's oil spill may have been caused by a 13-inch split in a pipe. The split found in a 4,000-foot section which was pulled about 105 feet to the side.
Pulled like bow string
"The pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bow string. And so at its widest point is about 105 feet away from where it was. So, it is kind of an almost a semicircle," Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said at a news conference Tuesday.
Cause still unknown
However, this discovery can still not reveal the cause of the deadly oil spill that has threatened wildlife and partially destroyed beaches
No vessel reported
As of now, there has been no confirmation of whether or not any vessel was above the site of the spill. However, authorities are still minitoring the situation.
'Cutting the red tape'
A few days ago, a leak was reported in an oil pipeline which caused a major oil spill off the coast of Southern California, which has brought a state of emergency. "The state is moving to cut red tape and mobilize all available resources to protect public health and the environment," said Governor Gavin Newsom.