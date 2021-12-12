2021 as year of women: From Me Too movement to protests, events that exhibit female strength

From protesting against abortion laws to demanding basic rights, here is how 2021 turned out to be a year for women.

Women protest against abortion laws

Abortion laws have been one of the most debated topics this year. However, in a small win that came during early December, the US Supreme Court allowed the abortion providers to challenge the ban in federal court.

The controversial Texas abortion law prohibits the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. The law came into effect on September 1 and garnered criticism from several women right's group and activists.

This is what led to mass protests. Women were seen protesting in high numbers, holding banners and chanting slogans.

Meanwhile, earlier in November, there were heavy protests in Poland against the Abortion law. This came in after the death of a 30-year-old pregnant woman in hospital. Protestors were seen holding banners and shouting, “her heart was beating too.”

