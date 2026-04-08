'Does not include Lebanon': Netanyahu supports Iran-US ceasefire but offensive on Hezbollah to continue — War to continue?

After more than a month of fighting, the US and Iran has announced a two-weeks ceasefire. While Israel was not a part of the talks, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he agrees to the decision. A White House official told CBS News that Trump spoke with Netanyahu and Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir to close the two- week ceasefire deal with Iran. Earlier, Trump had said that the decision to end the war would include Netanyahu. Moreover, there were conflicting statements by the Trump administration on why the war was started. While Rubio suggested that Israel would pre-emptively attack Iran, Trump said US might have dragged Israel into it.