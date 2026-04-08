'Does not include Lebanon': Netanyahu supports Iran-US ceasefire but offensive on Hezbollah to continue — War to continue?

The US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire after weeks of fighting, with Israel backing the pause despite not joining talks. Confusion remains over Lebanon, as Netanyahu said strikes may continue, raising doubts about how far the truce will hold.
After more than a month of fighting, the US and Iran has announced a two-weeks ceasefire. While Israel was not a part of the talks, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he agrees to the decision. A White House official told CBS News that Trump spoke with Netanyahu and Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir to close the two- week ceasefire deal with Iran. Earlier, Trump had said that the decision to end the war would include Netanyahu. Moreover, there were conflicting statements by the Trump administration on why the war was started. While Rubio suggested that Israel would pre-emptively attack Iran, Trump said US might have dragged Israel into it.
In his first reaction, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel supported US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend attacks against Iran. The statement shared by Netanyahu's office, stated, “The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations.” However, Lebanon remains the bone of contention.
Israeli PM Netanyahu stated that the ceasefire "did not cover Lebanon." There were also reports of Israeli Air Force striking Iran despite the truce declaration. (FULL RESPONSE BY NETANYAHU). A week ago, a report stated that Netanyahu has informed senior US officials that any future agreement between Iran and the US would not stop Israel’s war in Lebanon. The Israel Hayom daily reported that Netanyahu conveyed the message during recent closed-door talks with senior officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration. “Israel will continue to take advantage of the opportunity to eliminate Hezbollah even if there is an agreement between Trump and Iranian officials,” Netanyahu reportedly said.
Iran, while announcing the ceasefire, said that POTUS has accepted the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal. The 10 point proposal by Iran clearly included end of hostilities on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Full 10 points here
While announcing the ceasefire between Iran and the US, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that both sides have agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere", including Lebanon. There was no mention of Lebanon in the statement by the US.
Lebanon was dragged into the conflict after armed group Hezbollah, backed by Iran, attacked Israel, stating that it was to avenge the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Israel launched massive offensive in retaliation vowing to end Hezbollah terror. Despite Lebanese government's attempt to hold talks with Israel and a ban on military activities of Hezbollah, the group chief Naim Qassem rejected any possibility of negotiation with Israel stating that it would mean “surrender” for Lebanon.