The war between Israel and Iran has entered its second week, with Israel's military leader predicting a "prolonged campaign". For the latest Middle East conflict updates, stay connected to WION.
Israel-Iran war news LIVE updates | The war between Israel and Iran has now entered its second week. The latest round of open hostilities between the two nations began after a series of Israeli air raids on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure last week. The initial attacks triggered Iranian retaliation, subsequently leading to a significant escalation on both sides.
While the United States is yet to officially join the conflict, it has openly backed Israel, while continuing to renegotiate a nuclear treaty with Iran. In 2018, during President Donald Trump's first term, the US had exited the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal. The agreement, which limited the Iranian nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief and other provisions, was finalised in Vienna on 14 July 2015, between Iran and the P5+1 together with the European Union.
Trump on Friday (Jun 20) warned that Iran had a "maximum" of two weeks to avoid possible American air strikes. He said that he was not inclined to stop Israel attacking Iran because it was "winning," and said that "I'm giving them (Tehran) a period of time, and I would say two weeks would be the maximum."
The ongoing conflict is the most direct confrontation between Israel and Iran in recent years. The two nations have a history of geopolitical tensions. The ongoing war has at its root Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel views as an existential threat, claiming it’s a cover for building a bomb—something Tehran denies.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says it would be “very, very dangerous for everyone” if the United States becomes actively involved in the war with Israel.
The Geneva talks which was attended by Araghchi has failed to produce a diplomatic breakthrough.
Israel's military said Saturday it had killed a top Iranian official in charge of military coordination with Palestinian militant group Hamas.
"Fighter jets struck and eliminated in the area of Qom the commander of the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, and the key coordinator between the Iranian regime and the Hamas terrorist organisation, Saeed Izadi," the military said in a statement.
Boarding is currently underway and the flight is scheduled to arrive at New Delhi at 4:30 PM. The evacuees are mostly Kashmiri students.
The first flight carrying 330 Chinese evacuees from Iran arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on Friday.
According to IDF, he was targeted in a strike while driving in a car, more than 1,000 kilometers from Israel. Shahriyari headed the Quds Force's Unit 190 and was responsible for the secrete transfer of weapons to Iran's proxy groups, especially Hezbollah, according to IDF.
Amid ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, old social media post of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have surfaced drawing attention for his unexpectedly liberal and feminist tone. Some over a old post show Khamenei expressing support for women’s rights, sharing an interest in poetry, and backing the Black Lives Matter movement.
Israel on Saturday claimed it had killed Saeed Izadi, head of the Palestine Corps of Iran's elite Quds Force, in a precision missile strike on an apartment in the city of Qom.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz in a statement, declared that Izadi has been eliminated. The killing marks the latest elimination of Iranian high-level commanders by Israel.
Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear site in Isfahan early Saturday, according to Iranian state-linked Fars news agency. Citing a security official, the report said multiple attacks were carried out, with most of the blasts linked to Iranian air defence systems intercepting incoming threats. The official added that there was no leakage of hazardous materials and no risk to public safety.
Explosions were reported early this morning in the Iranian city of Isfahan, home to a key nuclear facility. Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency claimed the site was targeted by Israel, but stated there was no leakage of hazardous materials. The Israeli military is yet to comment on the incident.
As tensions escalate, top diplomats from the UK, France, and Germany met with Iran’s top negotiator Abbas Araghchi in Geneva. The goal: restart nuclear talks derailed by the war.
Araghchi said Iran is open to diplomacy, but only "once the aggression is stopped."
Tehran did "support the continuation of discussion with" the European countries and was willing "to meet again in the near future", Araghchi told reporters.
Meanwhile, France pushed for dialogue to resume immediately, "without awaiting the cessation of strikes".
President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had a "maximum" of two weeks to avoid possible US air strikes, indicating he could take a decision before the fortnight deadline he set a day earlier.
Trump added that he was not inclined to stop Israel attacking Iran because it was "winning," and was dismissive of European efforts to mediate an end to the conflict.
"I'm giving them a period of time, and I would say two weeks would be the maximum," Trump told reporters when asked if he could decide to strike Iran before that.
He added that the aim was to "see whether or not people come to their senses."
Israel's top military commander, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has warned that the confrontation with Iran may not end anytime soon.
In a national address, Zamir said: "We have embarked on the most complex campaign in our history to remove a threat of such magnitude, against such an enemy."
"We must be ready for a prolonged campaign," he added.
He also said that Israelis needed to brace for more difficulties as Iranian ballistic missile strikes continue.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar says his country’s military strikes have pushed back Iran’s nuclear timeline by at least two to three years.
In an interview, Saar stated, "According to the assessment we hear, we already delayed for at least two or three years the possibility for them to have a nuclear bomb."
This comes amid growing international unease over Iran's uranium enrichment, which the UN's nuclear watchdog says is approaching weapons-grade. However, as per IAEA, there was no evidence that Tehran had all the components to make a functioning nuclear warhead.