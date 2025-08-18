India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Hello and welcome. Follow all the latest updates from India's T20I team announcement for the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament, scheduled to start from September 9 in the UAE
A number of India’s top cricketers will be in focus when the selection committee, headed by former pacer Ajit Agarkar, meets in Mumbai to finalise the squad for next month’s Asia Cup. While the T20I regulars are expected to retain their places, players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer have strengthened their cases with strong IPL performances
The BCCI will announce the squad via a press release, according to a report in Cricbuzz. There will be no press conference in Mumbai.
Jasprit Bumrah may have drawn criticism for playing only three Tests during the series against England to manage his workload, but former BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma has backed the bowler, saying players should go by the physios' advice as they are the "better judges".
Sharma, himself a former pace bowler, said it was akin to a patient having to follow the doctor's advice.
The BCCI men’s selection committee is due to meet in Mumbai early next week to pick the squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, to be played in the T20 format. With the UAE hosting this eight-team tournament (September 9-28), the selectors and Suryakumar Yadav, the T20I captain, who will also be present during the meeting, will finalise those excelling in the shortest format. While all-format batter Shubman Gill’s name is popping up among the hot favourites, even ahead of attacking opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, there is another name – KL Rahul, who is also running for a place in the Asia Cup squad.
Pakistan selector and former pacer Aaqib Javed has fired shots at the Indian Cricket Team ahead of the marquee 2025 Asia Cup tie on September 14 in Dubai, saying the team, picked on Sunday (Aug 17), can beat anyone, including the Men in Blue, in the forthcoming continental tournament starting September 19 in the UAE. The Pakistan selectors announced the 17-man squad for the triangular T20I series and the eight-team tournament that follows, shockingly leaving out batting stalwarts Babar Azam and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. While India, Pakistan, Oman and the UAE are part of Group A, the remaining four teams (Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong) consist of Group B.
All the talks around Team India‘s Asia Cup 2025 squad continue to take new turns every day, with the latest report suggesting that the men’s selection committee has finalised at least 14 players, with four players fighting for that one '15th' spot. Ajit Agarkar-led panel will meet in Mumbai on Tuesday (Aug 19) with T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also joining them for the squad selection discussion. While several first-team players will retain their places, including the openers Abhishek Sharma and gloveman Sanju Samson, talks over excluding Test captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also made headlines