Omicron variant in India Live: 422 cases reported till now

Omicron variant of coronavirus has been spreading unabatedly in India (representative image). Photograph: ANI
After tormenting numerous countries around the world, Omicron is making its presence felt in India. Till now, 422 cases of the new variant of coronavirus have been registered in the country. These cases have come in 17 states and union territories so far. Around 130 of these patients have already recovered, as per union health ministry data
Dec 27, 2021, 02:46 PM
Pictures: Amid Omicron fear, Indian streets were seen packed with crowd on Christmas
Even after a surge in Omicron cases in India, huge crowds were seen on the streets as people celebrated Christmas all across the country. Kolkata, which is also termed as the city of joy, celebrated Christmas just like the pre-pandemic days, with people roaming around without any sense of fear.
Dec 27, 2021, 02:09 PM
The IIT study came even as the government said on Friday that the world is witnessing the fourth surge in COVID-19 cases.
Dec 27, 2021, 02:08 PM
The Odisha government in eastern India has imposed restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Dec 27, 2021, 02:07 PM
Amid a rise in cases caused by Omicron variant in some countries, there have been demands that the Indian government should allow booster doses of vaccines.
Dec 27, 2021, 02:06 PM
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his tweet thanked the health workers for helping the country achieve a significant target.
Dec 27, 2021, 02:05 PM
Orders have been passed to district officials in Delhi to ensure no gatherings on Christmas and for new year celebrations take place. The decision has been taken in view of Omicron threat.
Dec 27, 2021, 02:04 PM
India detected 415 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, Union health ministry’s data updated on Saturday.
Dec 27, 2021, 02:04 PM
The decision to send a special team comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with various officials to assess the Covid situation in the country.
Dec 27, 2021, 02:03 PM
In the highest single-day spike since June 13, Indian capital, Delhi, has registered 249 new Covid cases on Saturday. One death was also reported. The positivity rate has increased to 0.43 per cent. This comes as several countries have been witnessing a massive rise in the number of coronavirus cases after the emergence of new variant.
Dec 27, 2021, 02:02 PM
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 25) announced that the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3. From the threat of the Omicron variant to the vaccination process, the Prime Minister touched upon a range of issues.
Dec 27, 2021, 02:00 PM
India's health ministry informed the total number of Omicron cases has now reached 422 and has spread to 17 states as Kerala reported 19 more cases of Omicron variant on Sunday.