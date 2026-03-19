/Army Hosts Grand Iftar for Orphaned Children in Pattan, Baramulla

In a touching display of compassion and community outreach, the Indian Army organised a grand Iftar gathering in Pattan during the holy month of Ramadan, bringing together orphaned children and senior Army officials for an evening of warmth and togetherness. The event was attended by General Officer Commanding Kilo Force, Major General Tushar Sharma, along with other senior officers, who spent quality time interacting with the children. The gathering created a festive and inclusive atmosphere, with shared meals and heartfelt conversations marking the occasion.

Organised with the aim of spreading love and a sense of belonging, the Iftar allowed the children to experience the spirit of Ramadan, centred on empathy, charity, and unity. Army officials encouraged the young attendees to stay hopeful and focused on building a brighter future. Speaking at the event, officials highlighted the significance of social responsibility and compassion, especially during Ramadan, a time that calls for generosity and care for others.

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The children expressed joy and gratitude for the memorable evening, highlighting how the gesture made them feel valued and supported. Such initiatives underscore the Army’s continued efforts to strengthen ties with local communities, fostering goodwill and mutual respect across the region.